Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For WWE, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown in Oklahoma City. That event currently has 4,196 tickets out.

A live event in Salt Lake City tomorrow night has 3,096 tickets out.

Another live event in Boise, Idaho on Sunday has 4,055 tickets out.

RAW in Denver on Monday has 4,817 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on February 11 has 5,066 tickets out.

RAW in Indianapolis on February 14 has 3,557 tickets out.

RAW in Columbia, SC on February 21 has 3,992 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hershey, PA on February 25 has 6,023 tickets out.

A live event in Youngstown, OH on February 26 has 2,525 tickets out.

Another live event on February 27 in Rochester has 2,249 tickets out.

RAW in Columbus on February 28 has 4,748 tickets out.

Smackdown in Miami on March 4 has 3,483 tickets out.

A live event in New York At Madison Square Garden on March 5 has 3,796 tickets out. Brock Lesnar was advertised for the show this past week.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on March 6 has 6,885 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Allentown, PA has 1,718 tickets out.

Smackdown in Birmingham on March 11 has 5,234 tickets out.