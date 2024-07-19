The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Summerslam next month. The event happens on August 3 in Cleveland. There are currently 47,476 tickets out. There are 4,000 available on the secondary market with a $58 get-in price.

A double Smackdown taping in Omaha tonight has 7,593 tickets out.

RAW in Green Bay on July 22 has 5,369 tickets out.

RAW in St. Paul on July 29 has 10,678 tickets out.

RAW in Baltimore on August 5 has 8,014 tickets out.

Smackdown in Tulsa on August 9 has 7,493 tickets out.

RAW in Austin on August 12 has 11,092 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on August 16 has 8,570 tickets out.

A live event in Lakeland, FL on August 17 has 2,665 tickets out.

A live event in Estero, FL on August 18 has 3,081 tickets out.

Smackdown in Washington DC on August 23 has 9,029 tickets out.

RAW in Providence on August 26 has 6,107 tickets out.

Smackdown in Berlin on August 30 has 11,909 tickets out.

Bash in Berlin on August 31 has 12,037 tickets out. There are 1,300 tickets left.

Smackdown in Edmonton on September 6 has 9,112 tickets out.

RAW in Calgary on September 9 has 6,576 tickets out.

Smackdown in Seattle on September 13 has 10,411 tickets out.

RAW in Portland, ME on September 16 has 7,980 tickets out.

Smackdown in Sacramento on September 20 has 11,337 tickets out.

RAW in Ontario, CA on September 23 has 8,361 tickets out and is sold out.

Smackdown in Oklahoma City on September 27 has 5,262 tickets out.

A live event in Columbus, GA on September 28 has 2,739 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, AL on September 29 has 3,036 tickets out.

RAW in Evansville on September 30 has 4,402 tickets out.