The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including next week’s show in the UK. The live event happens in Sheffield and there are currently 5,556 tickets out.

Smackdown in Buffalo on November 8 has 9,630 tickets out.

RAW in Grand Rapids on November 11 has 7,959 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on November 15 has 7,544 tickets out.

RAW in Glendale on November 25 has 11,297 tickets out.

Survivor Series in Vancouver on November 30 has 15,390 tickets out.

RAW in Everett on December 2 has 6,309 tickets out.

Smackdown in Minneapolis on December 6 has 4,687 tickets out.

RAW in Wichita on December 9 has 4,366 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hartford on December 13 has 6,007 tickets out.

Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 at the Nassau Coliseum has 9,903 tickets out. It is 610 away from selling out.

RAW in Boston on December 16 has 6,605 tickets out.

A live event in Jacksonville on December 26 has 3,967 tickets out.

A live event in Pittsburgh on December 27 has 2,919 tickets out. An episode of Smackdown that same night has 6,689 tickets out.

A live event in Orlando on December 28 has 5,310 tickets out. Another live event that same night in Baltimore has 2,827 tickets out.

A live event in Miami on December 29 has 3,719 tickets out. Another live event that same night in Chicago has 6,174 tickets out.

A live event in Houston on December 30 has 8,989 tickets out. Another live event that same night in Detroit has 3,212 tickets out.