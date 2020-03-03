wrestling / News
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Elimination Chamber after tonight’s Raw, featuring the addition of a no disqualification match. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on Sunday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and airs live on WWE Network:
* Elimination Chamber Match For Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania: Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match: The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Handicap Match: Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman
* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Murphy and Seth Rollins vs. The Street Profits
* No DQ Match: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Jun Akiyama Working At Performance Center
- Season Two of Dark Side of the Ring Reportedly Set For March
- Ryback On Being Surprised That Goldberg Won the WWE Universal Title, Says Triple H and Vince Hated Goldberg
- Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Calling WCW Mismanaged, Says Khan Spent $30 Million-Plus to Compete With ‘WWE Developmental’