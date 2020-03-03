Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Elimination Chamber after tonight’s Raw, featuring the addition of a no disqualification match. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on Sunday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and airs live on WWE Network:

* Elimination Chamber Match For Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania: Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match: The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Handicap Match: Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Murphy and Seth Rollins vs. The Street Profits

* No DQ Match: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles