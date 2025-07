Updated WWE Evolution 2025 Card

WWE has an updated card for Evolution following this week’s Raw. You can see the card below for the all-women’s show, which takes place on July 13th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* Women’s World Championship Match: Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Three Teams TBA

* Women’s Battle Royale: Competitors TBA