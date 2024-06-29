Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Card

WWE has an updated card for WWE Money In The Bank 2024 following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on July 6th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins

If Priest wins, Rollins cannot get another title shot; if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

* Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. 1 TBD

* Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. 1 More TBD

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

* Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline