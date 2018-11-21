wrestling / News
Updated WWE Starrcade Card
Here is the updated card for Saturday’s WWE Starrcade event, which takes place on Saturday from Cincinnati, Ohio. The WWE Network will air a one-hour Starrcade special on Sunday featuring highlights from the event.
* Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the IC Championship in a Street Fight
* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match.
* MizTV with WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio.
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio for the US Championship
* The Bar vs. New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships
* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Miz vs. Rusev w/Lana
* Special concert with Elias and Ric Flair
* Also appearing: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler.