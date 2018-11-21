Updated WWE Starrcade Card

Here is the updated card for Saturday’s WWE Starrcade event, which takes place on Saturday from Cincinnati, Ohio. The WWE Network will air a one-hour Starrcade special on Sunday featuring highlights from the event.

* Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the IC Championship in a Street Fight

* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match.

* MizTV with WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio.

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio for the US Championship

* The Bar vs. New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Miz vs. Rusev w/Lana

* Special concert with Elias and Ric Flair

* Also appearing: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler.