Updated WWE WrestleMania 38 Card
WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 38 following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from Dallas, Texas and airs live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else:
Night One
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz
* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
* The KO Show with guest Steve Austin
Night Two
* WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
* Anything Goes Match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
* Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
* Edge vs. AJ Styles
Night Undetermined
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits
