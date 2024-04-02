Updated WWE WrestleMania 40 Betting Odds

Updated betting odds have been released for WrestleMania 40. Bet Online sent along the latest odds on the matches, which you can check out below.

The new odds include Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL’s Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio, and the Philadelphia Street Fight with Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross & AOP.

Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns & The Rock -700 (1/7)

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins +400 (4/1)

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes -400 (1/4)

Roman Reigns +250 (5/2)

Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre -650 (2/13)

Seth Rollins +375 (15/4)

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Bayley -700 (1/7)

Iyo Sky (c) +400 (4/1)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) -500 (1/5)

Becky Lynch +300 (3/1)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (c) -300 (1/5)

Sami Zayn +200 (3/1)

WWE United States Championship Match

Logan Paul (c) -450 (1/5)

Kevin Owens +400 (4/1)

Randy Orton +425 (17/4)

Singles Match

Jey Uso -250 (2/5)

Jimmy Uso +170 (17/10)

Singles Match

LA Knight -600 (1/6)

AJ Styles +300 (3/1)

Tag Team Match

Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar -250 (2/5)

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee +170 (17/10)

Six-Man Tag Philadelphia Street Fight

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits -200 (1/2)

The Final Testament +150 (3/2)

Six-Woman Tag Match

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi -2000 (1/20)

Dakota Kai, Asuka, & Kairi Sane +700 (7/1)