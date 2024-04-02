wrestling / News
Updated WWE WrestleMania 40 Betting Odds
Updated betting odds have been released for WrestleMania 40. Bet Online sent along the latest odds on the matches, which you can check out below.
The new odds include Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL’s Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio, and the Philadelphia Street Fight with Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross & AOP.
Tag Team Match
Roman Reigns & The Rock -700 (1/7)
Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins +400 (4/1)
Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns
Cody Rhodes -400 (1/4)
Roman Reigns +250 (5/2)
Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre -650 (2/13)
Seth Rollins +375 (15/4)
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Bayley -700 (1/7)
Iyo Sky (c) +400 (4/1)
WWE Women’s World Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) -500 (1/5)
Becky Lynch +300 (3/1)
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Gunther (c) -300 (1/5)
Sami Zayn +200 (3/1)
WWE United States Championship Match
Logan Paul (c) -450 (1/5)
Kevin Owens +400 (4/1)
Randy Orton +425 (17/4)
Singles Match
Jey Uso -250 (2/5)
Jimmy Uso +170 (17/10)
Singles Match
LA Knight -600 (1/6)
AJ Styles +300 (3/1)
Tag Team Match
Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar -250 (2/5)
Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee +170 (17/10)
Six-Man Tag Philadelphia Street Fight
Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits -200 (1/2)
The Final Testament +150 (3/2)
Six-Woman Tag Match
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi -2000 (1/20)
Dakota Kai, Asuka, & Kairi Sane +700 (7/1)
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk On AEW All Out 2022 Scrum, Not Hearing From AEW For Six Months After
- CM Punk Recalls AEW All In Altercation, Original Argument With Jack Perry, Dealing With Tony Khan
- CM Punk On When He Began Talks For WWE Return, Mending Fences With Triple H
- Janel Grant Love Letter To Vince McMahon Surfaces, Grant’s Attorneys Claim She Was Coerced Into Writing It