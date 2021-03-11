USPTO Requiring Jon Moxley’s Written Consent For WWE Trademark On Dean Ambrose

WWE has hit a stumbling block as they attempt to re-trademark “Dean Ambrose,” with the US Patent & Trademark Office requiring Jon Moxley’s consent. As you may recall, WWE filed for a new trademark request for the name in November of last year after it was allowed to expire in August. Now, Heel By Nature reports that the USPTO has reviewed the application as of March 10th and sent a response to WWE requiring to get written consent by Moxley to trademark the name.

As the site notes, the response states that “Applicant must clarify whether the name DEAN AMBROSE in the mark identifies a particular living individual,” as the application does not specify such. It goes on to say,

Accordingly, if the name in the mark does not identify a particular living individual, applicant must submit a statement to that effect (e.g., “The name shown in the mark does not identify a particular living individual.”). However, if the name in the mark does identify a particular living individual, applicant must submit both of the following: (1) The following statement: “The name(s) shown in the mark identifies a living individual(s) whose consent(s) to register is made of record.” If the name is a pseudonym, stage name, or nickname, applicant must provide the following statement: “DEAN AMBROSE identifies [specify actual name], a living individual whose consent is of record.” (2) A written consent, personally signed by the named individual(s), as follows: “I, DEAN AMBROSE, consent to the use and registration of my name, [name], as a trademark and/or service mark with the USPTO.”

The response also requires that the phrase “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service” in the goods & services the name is being trademarked is “indefinite and must be clarified to specify 1) nature of entertainment services provided, e.g., production of performance or organizing/conducting performances; and 2) how performances are broadcast, e.g., recorded to enable broadcast.”

WWE has six months (until September 10th) to respond to the issues, or the application will be abandoned.