wrestling / News
Valentina Rossi Reveals She Underwent Surgery on Her ACL & Meniscus
February 15, 2024 | Posted by
– WOW – Women of Wrestling talent Valentina Rossi revealed on social media earlier today that she underwent surgery to repair her left ACL and meniscus. She also clarified rumors saying she was quitting wrestling. According to Rossi, she is simply no longer accepting bookings due to her injury. She wrote the following statement:
“Happy Valentine’s Day kept this on the DL for a bit because it took me months to get approved for surgery and after I tweeted saying I wasn’t taking bookings of any kind everyone assumed I was quitting wrestling.. which is NOT the case. Had my ACL & meniscus repaired yesterday so I’ll be out of commission for a bit, but this is not the end of the mafiosa.”
— Valentina Rossi (@MafiosaRossi) February 15, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Explains Why He Doesn’t View Shawn Michaels As An All-Time Great
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Had ‘No Clue What They Were Doing’ With the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show
- Shinsuke Nakamura Hopes Kazuchika Okada Won’t Go Through Same Hardships He Did After Leaving NJPW
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations