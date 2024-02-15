– WOW – Women of Wrestling talent Valentina Rossi revealed on social media earlier today that she underwent surgery to repair her left ACL and meniscus. She also clarified rumors saying she was quitting wrestling. According to Rossi, she is simply no longer accepting bookings due to her injury. She wrote the following statement:

“Happy Valentine’s Day kept this on the DL for a bit because it took me months to get approved for surgery and after I tweeted saying I wasn’t taking bookings of any kind everyone assumed I was quitting wrestling.. which is NOT the case. Had my ACL & meniscus repaired yesterday so I’ll be out of commission for a bit, but this is not the end of the mafiosa.”