Various News: Adam Pearce Shares Story Regarding George Steele, Vinny Pacifico Gets Sponsorship With Bang Energy

February 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
George The Animal Steele WWWF Championship Wrestling 5-7-1977 Image Credit: WWE

– In a series of posts on Twitter, WWE producer Adam Pearce shared a story regarding late WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele today on the anniversary of his passing six years ago. He wrote the following:

“A STORY: I was booked on a card with Mr. Steele – 25 years ago in Joliet, IL. During my match, I blew my left shoulder out. Torn labrum, torn rotator cuff, a mess that required major surgery. In any event, I was tasked by the promoter to drive George back to his hotel. During the drive, it must’ve been obvious that I couldn’t lift my left arm high enough to get my hand on the wheel. ‘How are you feeling, son?’ ‘I’m okay, sir.’ ‘Son… no you’re not, please pull over.’ George Steele ended up driving ME in my baby blue 1990 Buick Century, asking if he in any way could help,” Pearce continued. “Did I have insurance? Need him to drive me to the ER? Could I afford the cost of going? And when we got to his hotel, he pulled out his wallet and gave me trans.”

– Wrestler Vinny Pacifico has announced that he’s being sponsored by BANG Energy. You can check out his announcement on the news below:

Adam Pearce, George Steele, Vinny Pacifico, Jeffrey Harris

