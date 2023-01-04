wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Games Championship Tournament Set for Tomorrow, Zak Zodiac Shares New Documentary Teaser

January 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW Games is holding an Ell Elite Arcade Gaming Championship tournament featuring a tournament of top stars. The tournament will take place on the AEW Games Twitch channel tomorrow (Jan. 5) at 9:00 pm EST. Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho, Nyla Rose, John Silver, Athena, and Ethan Page are all participating.

– Wrestler Zak Zodiac, daughter of AEW star Saraya, tweeted out the details for a new feature-length documentary about his career. You can check out the teaser below:

