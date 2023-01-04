– AEW Games is holding an Ell Elite Arcade Gaming Championship tournament featuring a tournament of top stars. The tournament will take place on the AEW Games Twitch channel tomorrow (Jan. 5) at 9:00 pm EST. Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho, Nyla Rose, John Silver, Athena, and Ethan Page are all participating.

Get ready for an epic fight for the ultimate prize in gaming! 8 of @AEW's biggest gamers battle it out in a series of games for the #AllEliteArcade Gaming Championship belt! Who will be the inaugural Gaming Champion? Tune in to #AEWGames Twitch tomorrow at 9pm ET to find out! pic.twitter.com/fNAGuj0qld — AEW Games (@AEWGames) January 4, 2023

– Wrestler Zak Zodiac, daughter of AEW star Saraya, tweeted out the details for a new feature-length documentary about his career. You can check out the teaser below: