Various News: AEW Makes Danhausen Video For Batman Day, New Sami Callihan Shirt Available, New Additions To Impact+

September 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Danhausen AEW Image Credit: AEW

– To celebrate Batman Day, AEW posted a new video to Twitter inserting Danhausen into the Dark Knight, trying to hit up Bruce Wayne for money.

– Impact Wrestling has released a new Sami Callihan t-shirt, which has a barbed wire theme.

– All of Impact’s TV episodes through January 2009 have been added to Impact+.

