wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Releases Tickets For Tonight’s Episode of Dynamite, Impact Wrestling Highlights, MLW Kings of Colosseum Control Center
– AEW has released more tickets for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will be a tribute to Brodie Lee. Here’s the lineup:
* A Tribute to Brodie Lee
* Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz
* Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
* Hangman, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz
* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford
* Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade
Additional seats have been added for tonight's LIVE 12/30 edition of #AEWDynamite Tickets are ONLY available by emailing
➡️ [email protected]
or calling ➡️ 904-633-2000
w/ outdoor physically-distanced seating in compliance w/ state & local regulations & CDC guidelines pic.twitter.com/tDfaZiK1z5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
– MLW has posted the ‘Control Center’ for their Kings of Colosseum special episode of Fusion online. The episode airs January 6.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling
- Brodie Lee’s Wife Addresses Speculation Surrounding His Passing
- Brodie Lee Received Trademark Registration on Ring Name Before His Passing
- Big E Reveals Brodie Lee Wanted to Become a Wrestling Talent Scout After He Retired