Various News: AEW Releases Tickets For Tonight’s Episode of Dynamite, Impact Wrestling Highlights, MLW Kings of Colosseum Control Center

– AEW has released more tickets for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will be a tribute to Brodie Lee. Here’s the lineup:

* A Tribute to Brodie Lee

* Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz

* Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

* Hangman, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz

* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford

* Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade

Additional seats have been added for tonight's LIVE 12/30 edition of #AEWDynamite Tickets are ONLY available by emailing

➡️ [email protected]

or calling ➡️ 904-633-2000

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2020

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

– MLW has posted the ‘Control Center’ for their Kings of Colosseum special episode of Fusion online. The episode airs January 6.