wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Releases Tickets For Tonight’s Episode of Dynamite, Impact Wrestling Highlights, MLW Kings of Colosseum Control Center

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

– AEW has released more tickets for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will be a tribute to Brodie Lee. Here’s the lineup:

* A Tribute to Brodie Lee
* Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz
* Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
* Hangman, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz
* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford
* Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

– MLW has posted the ‘Control Center’ for their Kings of Colosseum special episode of Fusion online. The episode airs January 6.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, MLW: Kings of Colosseum, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading