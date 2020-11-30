Various News: AEW Sponsoring TMZ Articles, Cody Looks At His Own Action Figure, Cody Wishes Dynamite Wrestlers Luck

– A new article on TMZ’s website, which is about Floyd Mayweather asking for black athletes to stop mocking Nate Robison after his loss to Jake Paul on Saturday, features an interesting sponsor. At the top of the article, there is a logo for AEW, with a note stating they sponsored the story. At this time it appears to be the only article sponsored by the company.

– Ringside Collectibles has posted a new video in which Cody gets a first look at the ‘Blood Brothers’ action figure two-pack featuring himself and Dustin Rhodes.

– Speaking of Cody, he wished good luck to the wrestlers who are set to appear on AEW Dynamite this week.