Various News: Alberto el Patron Congratulates CM Punk, Lacey Evans Signals Start of Coca-Cola 600, MLW Looks at Calvin Tankman
– In a post on Twitter, Alberto El Patron congratulated CM Punk on his AEW World title win at Double or Nothing last night.
– Lacey Evans was at the Coca-Cola 600 yesterday and signaled the start of the race.
– MLW has a new video looking at one half of their tag team champions, Calvin Tankman.
