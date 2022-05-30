wrestling / News

Various News: Alberto el Patron Congratulates CM Punk, Lacey Evans Signals Start of Coca-Cola 600, MLW Looks at Calvin Tankman

May 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alberto El Patron Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Alberto El Patron congratulated CM Punk on his AEW World title win at Double or Nothing last night.

– Lacey Evans was at the Coca-Cola 600 yesterday and signaled the start of the race.

– MLW has a new video looking at one half of their tag team champions, Calvin Tankman.

