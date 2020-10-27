Various News: Alex Colon Set For GCW Nick Gage Invitational, WWE Stock Down

– GCW has announced the eighth entrant in their Nick Gage Invitational, and it’s Alex Colon. GCW announced the news on Tuesday, as you can see below. Colon joins Aeroboy, AJ Gray, Low Life Louie, Mance Warner, Lucky 13, Masada, and Shane Mercer in the tournament:

*NGI 5 UPDATE!* Just Added Entrant #8

ALEX COLON 1. AEROBOY

2. AJ GRAY

3. LOW LIFE LOUIE

4. MANCE

5. LUCKY 13

6. MASADA

7. MERCER

Sat 11/7 – 1PM

Sat 11/7 – 1PM
The Sandlot @ The Showboat

– WWE’s stock closed at $37.48 ib Tuesday, down $0.17 (0.45%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.8% on the day.