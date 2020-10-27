wrestling / News

Various News: Alex Colon Set For GCW Nick Gage Invitational, WWE Stock Down

October 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Nick Gage Invitational

– GCW has announced the eighth entrant in their Nick Gage Invitational, and it’s Alex Colon. GCW announced the news on Tuesday, as you can see below. Colon joins Aeroboy, AJ Gray, Low Life Louie, Mance Warner, Lucky 13, Masada, and Shane Mercer in the tournament:

– WWE’s stock closed at $37.48 ib Tuesday, down $0.17 (0.45%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.8% on the day.

