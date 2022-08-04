Various News: Athena Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Highspots Wrestling Network Adds New Content

– AEW wrestler Athena is the guest on this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted. The full description and audio are available below:

Athena grew up watching wrestling with her grandfather, and explains why she calls herself the “mutt” of wrestling training, and what she learned from Lance Archer. She shares the story of her AEW DYNAMITE debut, tagging with Willow Nightingale at Fyter Fest Night 2, and how a day-drinking sesh with her mom somehow ignited a feud with Jade Cargill! She talks about her in-ring style, her finishing move, the O-Face, her newly-rediscovered passion for the business, and how much fun she’s having introducing the “Athena” character to AEW fans. Plus, Athena is a gamer, and shares her favorite games and consoles. She also speaks to her love of Batman and Black Adam, and reveals why she gave up on comic books. And check out the video episode on YouTube to meet Athena’s talking cat!

– The Highspots Wrestling Network and Highspots TV added the following content: