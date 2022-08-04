wrestling / News
Various News: Athena Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Highspots Wrestling Network Adds New Content
– AEW wrestler Athena is the guest on this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted. The full description and audio are available below:
Athena grew up watching wrestling with her grandfather, and explains why she calls herself the “mutt” of wrestling training, and what she learned from Lance Archer. She shares the story of her AEW DYNAMITE debut, tagging with Willow Nightingale at Fyter Fest Night 2, and how a day-drinking sesh with her mom somehow ignited a feud with Jade Cargill! She talks about her in-ring style, her finishing move, the O-Face, her newly-rediscovered passion for the business, and how much fun she’s having introducing the “Athena” character to AEW fans. Plus, Athena is a gamer, and shares her favorite games and consoles. She also speaks to her love of Batman and Black Adam, and reveals why she gave up on comic books. And check out the video episode on YouTube to meet Athena’s talking cat!
– The Highspots Wrestling Network and Highspots TV added the following content:
Luke Robinson: Tough Times
Before he was the favorite to win USA Network’s Tough Enough, Luke Robinson dominated the NWA as “The Golden Boy” Bobby Robinson. A rare look at the matches that made Robinson a favorite of talent and executives alike! Opponents include El Diablo, Matt Taven, “El Leon” Apolo and more
Bobby Robinson vs El Diablo
Bobby Robinson vs Matt Taven
Bobby Robinson & Darling Damon vs High Voltage
*Lumberjack Match*
Bobby Robinson vs “El Leon” Apolo
UWA Elite 90’s Experience
UWA Elite pays tribute to the 1990’s live from South River, NJ with 90’s Experience!
Featuring:
– Attitude Era Triple Threat Match for the UWA Elite Iron Man Championship: Ty Thomas (c) vs. Sean “Damage” McNelis vs. Lukas Finnegan
– Double Dare Challenge for the UWA Elite Tag Team Championships: Enemy of my Enemy (c) vs. CMD vs. Just-Us League vs. eSTRANGEd
– UWA Elite iChampionship: Corey Dillinger (c) vs. Magic
– Flash Carter vs. KTB
– King Tek vs. Vinny Cenzo
– BT Bull (w/ Nicholas Kaye) vs. “Jungle” Jim Wilder
– Drake Chambers vs. Joey Adams
Now on HighSpots.tv
Fight Life #2
JT Dunn vs Speedball Mike Bailey
Jordan Oliver vs Ricky Smokes
Masha Slamovich vs MORTAR vs Davienne vs Channing Thomas w/ Sidney Bakabella
Alec Price vs Dustin Waller
Veda Scott vs Paris Van Dale
Waves & Curls vs THE UNIT (Danny Miles & Trigga The OG)
YDNB vs Miracle Generation (The Haven + Kylon King)
NO DQ: Mike Graca vs MONTERO
Ichiban vs Brad Cashew
SHIMMER 88
1. Kc Spinelli vs. Marti Belle
2. Jessicka Havok vs. Tessa Blanchard
3. Mia Yim vs. Nevaeh
4. Candice LeRae vs. Allysin Kay
5. Solo Darling vs. Veda Scott
6. Nixon Newell vs. Mercedes Martinez
7. SHIMMER Tag Team Championship: Heidi Lovelace & Evie vs. Christina Von Eerie & Hudson Envy
8. Shazza McKenzie vs. Shayna Baszler
9. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cat Power
10. Mickie James & Saraya Knight & Rhia O’Reilly vs. Nicole Matthews & Kimber Lee & Cherry Bomb
11. SHIMMER Championship: Kellie Skater vs. Vanessa Kraven
SHIMMER 89
1. Solo Darling vs. Cherry Bomb
2. Thunderkitty vs. Taeler Hendrix
3. Nixon Newell vs. LuFisto
4. Mia Yim vs. Kennadi Brink
5. Samantha Heights vs. Kimber Lee
6. Kc Spinelli & Xandra Bale vs. Christina Von Eerie & Hudson Envy
7. Jessicka Havok vs. Allysin Kay
8. Kay Lee Ray vs. Nicole Matthews vs. Candice LeRae vs. Rhia O’Reilly
9. No Disqualification: Shazza McKenzie vs. Shayna Baszler
10. SHIMMER Tag Team Championship: Heidi Lovelace & Evie vs. Tessa Blanchard & Vanessa Kraven
11. Dulce Garcia vs. Mercedes Martinez
12. SHIMMER Championship: Kellie Skater vs. Cat Power
