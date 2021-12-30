Various News: B. Brian Blair Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw, Kazuchika Okada on WK 16, Wahoo McDaniel’s Book Now Available

– Former WWE Superstar B. Brian Blair joined Gerald Brisco and JBL for this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:

– NJPW released a new video featuring Kazuchika Okada regarding Wrestle Kingdom 16. Okada will face Shingo Takagi on January 4. You can check out that video below:

– A new book on the late WWE Hall of Famer, Wahoo McDaniel, is now available and can be purchased at Amazon.com. The book was written by McDaniel’s sister, Karen McDaniel, and John Cosper.