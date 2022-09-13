wrestling / News

Various News: Bret Hart Receives Canada Walk of Fame Honor in Calgary, Impact Wrestling Announces Victory Road Meet & Greets

September 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bret Hart WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was celebrated for his Canada Walk of Fame induction during a celebration in Calgary this week (via Calgary Herald). Hart received an honorary plaque for his induction in the Walk of Fame.

Hart’s plaque will be installed in the Victoria Pavilion on the Stampede grounds, where his father Stu Hart also put on events for the Stampede Wrestling promotion. Bret Hart commented on the event, “Coming down here on Friday nights was something I did from the time I was about five years old until I was 27. In a lot of ways, it was my playground or my second home right here.”

You can see a video of the event below:

– Impact Wrestling announced the meet and greet sessions for next week’s Victory Road event in Nashville, Tennessee for Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. You can check out the details below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bret Hart, Impact Wrestling, Victory Road, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading