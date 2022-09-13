wrestling / News
Various News: Bret Hart Receives Canada Walk of Fame Honor in Calgary, Impact Wrestling Announces Victory Road Meet & Greets
– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was celebrated for his Canada Walk of Fame induction during a celebration in Calgary this week (via Calgary Herald). Hart received an honorary plaque for his induction in the Walk of Fame.
Hart’s plaque will be installed in the Victoria Pavilion on the Stampede grounds, where his father Stu Hart also put on events for the Stampede Wrestling promotion. Bret Hart commented on the event, “Coming down here on Friday nights was something I did from the time I was about five years old until I was 27. In a lot of ways, it was my playground or my second home right here.”
You can see a video of the event below:
– Impact Wrestling announced the meet and greet sessions for next week’s Victory Road event in Nashville, Tennessee for Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. You can check out the details below:
Don't miss your chance to meet your favorite @IMPACTWRESTLING stars on September 23rd and 24th at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN!
Get tickets NOW!:
🎟️Sept 23rd:https://t.co/mWw5FV2YzS
🎟️Sept 24th:https://t.co/na9gYDLKz4#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/rTLEpkHntV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 13, 2022
