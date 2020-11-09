wrestling / News
Various News: Brian Myers vs. Swoggle Added To Impact Turning Point, Chris Jericho Turns 50, RAW Lineup
– A match between Brian Myers and Swoggle has been added to Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point event on November 14. It will be available on Impact Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan
* Impact World Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs. The Good Brothers
* No Disqualification Match For Impact Knockouts Championship: Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Moose vs. Willie Mack
* Brian Myers vs. Swoggle
ICYMI: @Myers_Wrestling will face @wwehornswoggle on November 14th at Turning Point, EXCLUSIVELY on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/9F0lXlvfyu pic.twitter.com/WnwCAEcMwx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 7, 2020
– AEW’s “Demo God” Chris Jericho turns fifty years old today.
– Tonight’s WWE RAW includes the following:
* Drew McIntyre to appear on ‘A Moment of Bliss’
* Second Chance Team RAW Qualifying Match: Riddle vs. Elias vs. Jeff Hardy
