Various News: Brian Myers vs. Swoggle Added To Impact Turning Point, Chris Jericho Turns 50, RAW Lineup

November 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– A match between Brian Myers and Swoggle has been added to Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point event on November 14. It will be available on Impact Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan
* Impact World Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs. The Good Brothers
* No Disqualification Match For Impact Knockouts Championship: Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Moose vs. Willie Mack
* Brian Myers vs. Swoggle

– AEW’s “Demo God” Chris Jericho turns fifty years old today.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW includes the following:

* Drew McIntyre to appear on ‘A Moment of Bliss’
* Second Chance Team RAW Qualifying Match: Riddle vs. Elias vs. Jeff Hardy

