Various News: Brian Myers vs. Swoggle Added To Impact Turning Point, Chris Jericho Turns 50, RAW Lineup

– A match between Brian Myers and Swoggle has been added to Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point event on November 14. It will be available on Impact Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs. The Good Brothers

* No Disqualification Match For Impact Knockouts Championship: Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Moose vs. Willie Mack

* Brian Myers vs. Swoggle

– AEW’s “Demo God” Chris Jericho turns fifty years old today.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW includes the following:

* Drew McIntyre to appear on ‘A Moment of Bliss’

* Second Chance Team RAW Qualifying Match: Riddle vs. Elias vs. Jeff Hardy