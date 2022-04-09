wrestling / News
Various News: Bryan Danielson Comments On Wheeler Yuta vs. Jon Moxley, Highlights From Multiverse of Matches, Launch Party For Original Sheik Book
April 9, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Bryan Danielson commented on the bloody match between Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley from last night’s episode of AEW Rampage.
He wrote: “Sometimes, just sometimes, blood is beautiful.”
Sometimes, just sometimes, blood is beautiful. @WheelerYuta #AEWRampage
— Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) April 9, 2022
– Impact Wrestling has released the following videos from Multiverse of Matches:
– There will be a launch party on Tuesday for author Brian Solomon’s book Blood and Fire, about the Original Sheik. It happens at Luna Azzurra restaurant in Fairfield, CT.
