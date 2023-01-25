wrestling / News
Various News: Bully Ray Prefers American Bad Ass Undertaker, NXT Video Highlights, Screening Set For Batista’s New Movie
– In a post on Twitter, Bully Ray noted that he preferred the American Bad Ass version of the Undertaker to his Deadman persona.
He wrote: “American Bad Ass > Deadman. #WWERaw30”
– A screening for Batista’s new film, Knock at the Cabin, will take place at Alamo Drafthouse theaters today.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
