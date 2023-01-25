wrestling / News

Various News: Bully Ray Prefers American Bad Ass Undertaker, NXT Video Highlights, Screening Set For Batista’s New Movie

January 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 36 Undertaker Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Bully Ray noted that he preferred the American Bad Ass version of the Undertaker to his Deadman persona.

He wrote: “American Bad Ass > Deadman. #WWERaw30

– A screening for Batista’s new film, Knock at the Cabin, will take place at Alamo Drafthouse theaters today.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

