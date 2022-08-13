Various News: Chris Dickinson Issues Statement on Defamation Lawsuit, Pro Wrestling Talk Radio Host Larry Katz Passes Away

– As previously reported, Chris Dickinson (aka Chris Torre) has filed a defamation lawsuit against former girlfriends Christina Kardooni (Christina Von Eerie) and McKaila Coulter, who accused Dickinson of mentally and physically abusing them during their respective relationships. Dickinson issued a statement on his Twitter account yesterday explaining his lawsuit, which you can see below:

– PWInsider reports that radio talk show host Larry Katz, who hosted the Pro Wrestling Talk show on WCBM radio, passed away earlier this week. He passed away on Wednesday, August 10 at age 74.

Katz’s show would frequently have wrestling guests on from both local and national promotions. He also would have a weekly segment with Steve Beverly, who gave “insider” information during the pre-internet days of the late ’80s and early ’90s. Katz also would perform ring announcing for regional independent shows.