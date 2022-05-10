Various News: Chris Jericho Files Trademark for ‘The Wizard,’ Bryan Clark Files Podcast Trademark, Synopsis for Tonight’s Young Rock

– PWInsider reports that AEW star Chris Jericho filed for a trademark recently for “The Wizard” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. The trademark filing had the following description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

It’s not clear yet how or why Chris Jericho intends to use this trademark.

– Additionally, it looks like former WWE and WCW star Bryan Clark (aka Adam Bomb and Wrath) is looking to start his own wrestling-themed podcast. Clark reportedly filed a trademark for the “Adam Bombcast” with the following description:

“Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of entertainment, media, wrestling, sports, and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of entertainment, media, wrestling, sports, and sports entertainment.”

Lastly, here’s the synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC:

“On the day of the Brawl-B-Q, Rocky’s relationship with partner Tony Atlas hits a breaking point. Dewey becomes the object of multiple school crushes. Meanwhile, the extortion case against Lia reaches its conclusion.”