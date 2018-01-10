wrestling / News
Various News: A Chris Jericho vs. Kazuchika Okada Match May Happen in NJPW, Updated List of Talent Involved in ‘All In 2018’
– According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barasso, there has been talk of Chris Jericho working a match with IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada.
– The original banner for the v show has been removed. It featured Cody, the Young Bucks, Stephen Amell and Kenny Omega. The following posted about being involved with the event, and the Twitter account for the show retweeted them. Omega has not posted about his participation…
