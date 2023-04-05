wrestling / News

Various News: Cyon Throws Out First Pitch at White Sox Game, Pollo Del Mar Chats With Renee Paquette, Top 10 NXT Moments

April 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA 74 CYon Image Credit: NWA

– NWA Wrestler Cyon threw out the first pitch at today’s Chicago White Sox game:

– NWA talent Pollo Del Mar is Renee Paquette’s guest on The Sessions this week. Full audio and the description are available below:

Pollo Del Mar is serving looks and truth on this week’s episode of The Sessions, where the icon of both pro wrestling and drag daws the line between what happens in the ring and what happens in the world of drag (it’s closer than you think!). She also describes the creation of her persona, what influences the look of Pollo Del Mar and, in an emotional final stretch, the dangers of a recent wave of anti-drag legislation.

– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

