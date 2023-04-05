– NWA Wrestler Cyon threw out the first pitch at today’s Chicago White Sox game:

For those asking. YES I will be in full gear throwing the pitch! Iv been studying tape. https://t.co/kVzDnL5PkC pic.twitter.com/lTM4Ul4CTb — Cyon (@NWA_Cyon) March 30, 2023

Who’s ready for Baseball @whitesox signed a bunch of baseballs as well. Let me know if you get one. @nwa pic.twitter.com/XK8dmRiNb7 — Cyon (@NWA_Cyon) April 5, 2023

– NWA talent Pollo Del Mar is Renee Paquette’s guest on The Sessions this week. Full audio and the description are available below:

Pollo Del Mar is serving looks and truth on this week’s episode of The Sessions, where the icon of both pro wrestling and drag daws the line between what happens in the ring and what happens in the world of drag (it’s closer than you think!). She also describes the creation of her persona, what influences the look of Pollo Del Mar and, in an emotional final stretch, the dangers of a recent wave of anti-drag legislation.

– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments: