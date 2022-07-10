wrestling / News

Various News: Danhausen Offers His Legal Services To FTR, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Highlights of Smackdown Lowdown

July 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Danhausen AEW Dynamite Beach Break Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Danhausen offered his legal services to FTR to get them an AEW tag title match, which Dax seemed to accept.

Danhausen wrote: “Do you want Danhausen to use his new lawyering powers to get you your rightful match for the AEW Tag Team Championships?

Dax replied: “Dude, we need all the help we can get.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments of last night’s Smackdown.

– WWE has also shared highlights of the latest Smackdown Lowdown.

