Various News: Darius Martin Shows Off Injuries, Willie Mack To Return to UWN, Bivens Comedy Show Sold Out

– Darius Martin tweeted a photo showing his many injuries. The photo shows him with a cast on one arm, a brace around his neck, and bandages on the other arm. The exact details of his injuries are unknown.

They told me that my ACL itself looked great though! 😁 pic.twitter.com/w4b0Y2D2kk — Darius Martin (@DariusMartin612) April 30, 2022

– Willie Mack is set to return to United Wrestling Network’s Championship Wrestling at their 5/21 TV taping in Irvine, CA.

– Malcolm Bivens has announced that his comedy show on May 5th at The Stand in New York City is now officially sold out.