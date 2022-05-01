wrestling / News

Various News: Darius Martin Shows Off Injuries, Willie Mack To Return to UWN, Bivens Comedy Show Sold Out

April 30, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Darius Martin AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Darius Martin tweeted a photo showing his many injuries. The photo shows him with a cast on one arm, a brace around his neck, and bandages on the other arm. The exact details of his injuries are unknown.

– Willie Mack is set to return to United Wrestling Network’s Championship Wrestling at their 5/21 TV taping in Irvine, CA.

– Malcolm Bivens has announced that his comedy show on May 5th at The Stand in New York City is now officially sold out.

