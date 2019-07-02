wrestling / News
Various News: David Starr vs. Joey Janela Set For Beyond Wrestling Show, Sadie Gibbs Shares Pic from SLAM! Wrestling
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Beyond Wrestling has set a new match for their Americanrana show later this month. As you can see below, David Starr will face Joey Janela on the July 28th card. The show takes place from Foxwoods Resort and Casino Premier Ballroom in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
#Americanrana19 on Sunday, 7/28 at @FoxwoodsCT featuring…
(Limited GA tickets remain – https://t.co/ysdItzuVql)
-ONE HOUR IRON MAN MATCH: @TheProductDS vs. @JANELABABY
–@sekimotodaisuke vs. @DirtyDickinson
–@indiewrestling Championship: @orangecassidy (c) vs. @Oh_Robert_Evans pic.twitter.com/DymAtMrCsa
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 25, 2019
– Sadie Gibbs posted a picture from SLAM! Wrestling’s WrestleAid show in Finland over the weekend to her Instagram account:
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Once Again Says WWE Is ‘Best Pro Wrestling on the Planet’ But Adds ‘No More Garbage Tweets,’ Apologizes to Will Ospreay for Disparaging Remarks
- WWE Releases Medical Update on Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, Strowman Suffered a ‘Possible Separated Pelvis’
- Jim Ross Discusses What Vince McMahon Said When He Called Him About Infamous Dr. Heinie Skit, Being Told Vince Made Fun of His Bell’s Palsy, If Vince Is Mean-Spirited
- Latest On Paul Heyman’s Influence On Raw, When Eric Bischoff’s Smackdown Influence Will Be Seen