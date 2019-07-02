wrestling / News

Various News: David Starr vs. Joey Janela Set For Beyond Wrestling Show, Sadie Gibbs Shares Pic from SLAM! Wrestling

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Americanrana

– Beyond Wrestling has set a new match for their Americanrana show later this month. As you can see below, David Starr will face Joey Janela on the July 28th card. The show takes place from Foxwoods Resort and Casino Premier Ballroom in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

– Sadie Gibbs posted a picture from SLAM! Wrestling’s WrestleAid show in Finland over the weekend to her Instagram account:

