Various News: DDP Corrects Jay-Z Trademark Story, Shaul Guerrero Promotes Indie Return

– Diamond Dallas Page has corrected a story by TMZ about the trademark on his diamond hand signal. The story was in regard to Jay-Z applying to trademark the Roc-A-Fella signal to be used in entertainment services such as either music, video, TV or film; it noted that while Jay was sued over the symbol by Page back in 2005, they settled and DDP never applied to trademark it.

In response to the story, Page posted the following noting that he did apply to trademark it:

– Shaul Guerrero posted the following promo to hype her apparance at Reality of Wrestling’s Ladies Night Out show on February 17th. Guerrero was announced for the event last month as her return to the ring and independent wrestling debut.