wrestling / News

Various News: DDP Talks About His New Book, WWE Network Adding More Hidden Gems This Week, Undisputed Era Hypes Roderick Strong In EVOLVE

December 11, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– DDP is the guest on the latest The Steve Austin Show, where he talks about his new book Positively Unstoppable: The Art of Owning It.

WWE has announced that there will be three Hidden Gems added to the WWE Network this week, one on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

– WWE has posted a new video promo with the Undisputed Era hyping Roderick Strong’s upcoming appearances in EVOLVE.

– WWE has also posted a clip of Naomi talking Trash to The Miz during the Mixed Match Challenge:

