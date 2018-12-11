Various News: DDP Talks About His New Book, WWE Network Adding More Hidden Gems This Week, Undisputed Era Hypes Roderick Strong In EVOLVE

– DDP is the guest on the latest The Steve Austin Show, where he talks about his new book Positively Unstoppable: The Art of Owning It.

– WWE has announced that there will be three Hidden Gems added to the WWE Network this week, one on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

– WWE has posted a new video promo with the Undisputed Era hyping Roderick Strong’s upcoming appearances in EVOLVE.

– WWE has also posted a clip of Naomi talking Trash to The Miz during the Mixed Match Challenge: