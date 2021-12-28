wrestling / News
Various News: Debra McMichael & More Set for WrestleCon 2022, ROH Week By Week Season Finale Video
– WrestleCon has confirmed several more names for the guest list for WrestleCon 2022. Now confirmed for the show are Al Snow, Nick Aldis, and Debra McMichael. The updated lineup of guests for the convention is:
* Windham Rotunda
* Atsushi Onita
* Mickie James
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Killer Kross
* Sam Houston
* The Rock N’ Roll Express
* Tommy Rich
* Ted DiBiase Jr.
* The HonkyTonk Man
* Chelsea Green
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Velvet Sky
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Nick Aldis
* Debra McMichael
* Al Snow
Up next! Nick Aldis is coming to WrestleCon!! pic.twitter.com/uVNOYCnuOT
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 26, 2021
Monday morning means more talent! Lets welcome Debra McMichael to Dallas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/3VgzMFThO6
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 27, 2021
Good morning! Up next! Al Snow! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/aaCnnbqp08
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 28, 2021
– The video for today’s ROH Week By Week is now available. This week’s show is the “season finale,” where Quinn McKay picks her favorite moments of 2021:
