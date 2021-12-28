Various News: Debra McMichael & More Set for WrestleCon 2022, ROH Week By Week Season Finale Video

– WrestleCon has confirmed several more names for the guest list for WrestleCon 2022. Now confirmed for the show are Al Snow, Nick Aldis, and Debra McMichael. The updated lineup of guests for the convention is:

* Windham Rotunda

* Atsushi Onita

* Mickie James

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Killer Kross

* Sam Houston

* The Rock N’ Roll Express

* Tommy Rich

* Ted DiBiase Jr.

* The HonkyTonk Man

* Chelsea Green

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Velvet Sky

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Nick Aldis

* Debra McMichael

* Al Snow

