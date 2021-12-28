wrestling / News

Various News: Debra McMichael & More Set for WrestleCon 2022, ROH Week By Week Season Finale Video

December 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleCon 2022 Debra McMichael

– WrestleCon has confirmed several more names for the guest list for WrestleCon 2022. Now confirmed for the show are Al Snow, Nick Aldis, and Debra McMichael. The updated lineup of guests for the convention is:

* Windham Rotunda
* Atsushi Onita
* Mickie James
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Killer Kross
* Sam Houston
* The Rock N’ Roll Express
* Tommy Rich
* Ted DiBiase Jr.
* The HonkyTonk Man
* Chelsea Green
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Velvet Sky
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Nick Aldis
* Debra McMichael
* Al Snow

– The video for today’s ROH Week By Week is now available. This week’s show is the “season finale,” where Quinn McKay picks her favorite moments of 2021:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Debra, ROH Week By Week, WrestleCon 2022, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading