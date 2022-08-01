wrestling / News
Various News: Dexter Lumis Joins Johnny Gargano’s Starrcast Q&A, Bianca Belair Praises Becky Lynch
July 31, 2022 | Posted by
Dexter Lumis made an appearance at Johnny Gargano’s Q&A during Starrcast V. As you can see below, Samuel Shaw showed up at Gargano’s “What’s NeXT” show, joining his former “father in law” in NXT:
NOT DEXTER SHOWING UP AT JOHNNY'S PANEL TODAY?! pic.twitter.com/1mQN4sLU9B
— ńöáh || fan account (@qos_shinykiwi) July 31, 2022
Bianca Belair posted to her Instagram stories, praising Becky Lynch following their match on last night’s SummerSlam. Belair posted the following to her stories:
“Becky mf’n Lynch.
She STANDS UP, STEPS UP, and SHOWS UP. EVERY SINGLE TIME.
For herself and everyone.
1 YEAR! 3 iconic unforgettable matches/moments.
INVALUABLE to this ENTIRE division and the future of Women’s wrestling. No better person to learn from. #Respect”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Future, Triple H Having A ‘Big Job’ Ahead Of Him
- Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack
- Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
- Io Shirai Officially Gets New Name In WWE, Notes On Returns Of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io