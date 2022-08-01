wrestling / News

Various News: Dexter Lumis Joins Johnny Gargano’s Starrcast Q&A, Bianca Belair Praises Becky Lynch

July 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Johnny Gargano Dexter Lumis Image Credit: WWE

Dexter Lumis made an appearance at Johnny Gargano’s Q&A during Starrcast V. As you can see below, Samuel Shaw showed up at Gargano’s “What’s NeXT” show, joining his former “father in law” in NXT:

Bianca Belair posted to her Instagram stories, praising Becky Lynch following their match on last night’s SummerSlam. Belair posted the following to her stories:

“Becky mf’n Lynch.

She STANDS UP, STEPS UP, and SHOWS UP. EVERY SINGLE TIME.
For herself and everyone.

1 YEAR! 3 iconic unforgettable matches/moments.

INVALUABLE to this ENTIRE division and the future of Women’s wrestling. No better person to learn from. #Respect”

