Various News: Drew McIntyre & Bob Backlund’s Books to Receive Paperback Releases, ROH Weekly TV Highlights

– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre’s autobiography, A Chosen Destiny: My Story, will be hitting paperback format on February 22, 2022. The Drew McIntyre memoir is now available for pre-order on Amazon.com.

– In another book update, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund’s autobiography, Backlund: From All-American Boy to Professional Wrestling’s World Champion will be released on paperback on March 29, 2022. It’s currently available to pre-order at Amazon.com.

– ROH released its latest weekly TV highlights, including the Survival of the Fittest finals:











