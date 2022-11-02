Various News: ECW Original Watches First TV Episode, Outlaw Wrestling Forms Dojo

– ECW original talent Bay Ragni, aka Chubby Dudley is going back to re-watch the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement and details on how to watch the first episode below:

The Original ECW Original Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley Goes Back to the Extreme????

Original ECW Original, wait what???? That’s right, Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley of the Dudley Brothers aka E.Z. Ryder (1/2 of The Hellriders) is launching a BRAND-NEW YouTube Reaction Channel, where he will be watching the history of ECW TV, and discussing his insight on the matches, angles, wrestlers and behind the locker room door knowledge.

Many don’t know, but Bay Ragni who was trained in the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance School, but his debut was canceled due to TWA folding was there from the first second of the birth of Eastern Championship Wrestling. When his tag team “The Hellriders” debuted a few months later, they were put into an instant feud with Tag Team Champions “The Super Destroyers”, and was there throughout the whole campaign to get ECW onto TV.

At that point, he started working behind the scenes, helping Tod Gordon with promotions of local shows, but everything changed quickly after the arrival of Eddie Gilbert.

The Hellriders, were also the very first match in ECW TV History against the Super Destroyers, which is the perfect way to launch this new channel.

After about an 18-month time period, Bay was brought back repackaged as a Dudley Brother, who became part of one of wrestling’s most iconic, interesting and just well…… Hardcore families.

Bay will sit down match by match with the history of ECW TV and PPV’s watching, reacting, discussing, and breaking it all down.

New episodes will be launched every 3-4 days as well as taking requests from the fans, on matches to watch and react to.

The debut episode will go LIVE on November 2, 2022 at 6pm Est