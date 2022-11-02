wrestling / News
Various News: ECW Original Watches First TV Episode, Outlaw Wrestling Forms Dojo
– ECW original talent Bay Ragni, aka Chubby Dudley is going back to re-watch the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement and details on how to watch the first episode below:
The Original ECW Original Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley Goes Back to the Extreme????
Original ECW Original, wait what???? That’s right, Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley of the Dudley Brothers aka E.Z. Ryder (1/2 of The Hellriders) is launching a BRAND-NEW YouTube Reaction Channel, where he will be watching the history of ECW TV, and discussing his insight on the matches, angles, wrestlers and behind the locker room door knowledge.
Many don’t know, but Bay Ragni who was trained in the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance School, but his debut was canceled due to TWA folding was there from the first second of the birth of Eastern Championship Wrestling. When his tag team “The Hellriders” debuted a few months later, they were put into an instant feud with Tag Team Champions “The Super Destroyers”, and was there throughout the whole campaign to get ECW onto TV.
At that point, he started working behind the scenes, helping Tod Gordon with promotions of local shows, but everything changed quickly after the arrival of Eddie Gilbert.
The Hellriders, were also the very first match in ECW TV History against the Super Destroyers, which is the perfect way to launch this new channel.
After about an 18-month time period, Bay was brought back repackaged as a Dudley Brother, who became part of one of wrestling’s most iconic, interesting and just well…… Hardcore families.
Bay will sit down match by match with the history of ECW TV and PPV’s watching, reacting, discussing, and breaking it all down.
New episodes will be launched every 3-4 days as well as taking requests from the fans, on matches to watch and react to.
The debut episode will go LIVE on November 2, 2022 at 6pm Est
The debut episode can be viewed int he player below after it goes live later today:
– Outlaw Wrestling has formed the Outlaw Wrestling Dojo in collaboration with Coliseum Gym 2.0:
Outlaw Wrestling in conjunction with Coliseum Gym 2.0 announces the formation of the Outlaw Wrestling Dojo.
Head Trainers will be Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull James along with longtime Northeast staples Grim Reefer and Joel and Jose Maximo, The SAT.
The Outlaw Wrestling Dojo sets out to become the standard in the new age of pro wrestling training and will act as a direct feeder system to the Outlaw Wrestling brand in NYC.
Students of Bull James include: AEW Star Willow Nightingale, NJPW Star Alex Coughlin and independent standouts Jaden Valo, Manbun Jesus, Sal Savelli, “Fancy” Ryan Clancy, Michael Mistretta and The Audacity.
Most recently, he trained “The Godfather of Reality TV” Mark Long for his pro wrestling debut at Boca Raton Championship Wrestling in Florida and was co-choreographer/co-trainer of The Last Match musical featuring Broadway stars Ramin Karimloo and Amber Ardolino.
The innovative and fan favorite Grim Reefer has been an independent wrestling standout for years. Trained by Homicide at the LIWF Doghouse, he caught his long overdue break in recent years with Game Changer Wrestling and is the former head trainer of the FTW Wrestling School.
Joel and Jose Maximo, known as The SAT, are widely known as two of the most innovative pro wrestlers of the last 20 years. Trained by Mikey Whipwreck, they quickly rose through the ranks and have made appearances for WWE, TNA, MLW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Coliseum Gym 2.0 is located on Jamaica Avenue in Queens and is one of the most diverse and complete weight rooms in the five boroughs. A favorite of bodybuilding legend Kai Greene, gym membership is included in the cost of training. Coliseum Gym 2.0 also offers boxing lessons.
For anyone looking to chase their dreams or follow along with those who are, you can follow the Outlaw Wrestling Dojo on Instagram @OutlawDojo or send an email to [email protected]