Various News: Episode 29 of PCW Ultra Mutiny, Latest Episode of Reality of Wrestling

– The latest episode of PCW Ultra MUTINY is now online, featuring PCW Ultra Champion Rob Van Dam defending against Willie Mack.

Here’s a synopsis: On the eve of PCW Ultra A2K20, this week’s episode features the main event from our one-year anniversary event – Fantasm – where Rob Van Dam defends the PCW Ultra Championship against the ever-popular Willie Mack. We’ll also reveal the winners of our 2019 Year End Awards and break down the entire card and hear exclusive comments ahead of our biggest event of the year, Anniversary 2020.

Brought to you by THAT MEXICAN GUY CATERING in San Pedro, CA, Chemical Guys and Sapporo.

Featured this week:

Ultra Championship: Rob Van Dam (C) vs. Willie Mack

2019 PCW Ultra Year-End Awards: Match of the Year, Moment of the Year, Feud of the Year, Wrestler of the Year, Event of the Year and Debut of the Year

– Meanwhile, the latest episode of Reality of Wrestling is also online.

The synopsis includes: (Reality of Wrestling) is a wrestling promotion owned by Booker T that runs out of Houston, Texas showcasing the top unsigned talent from around the world in a weekly episodic series.

Matches:

Bryan Keith & Ryan Davidson face off

Tommy Bolton vs Edge Stone

Erik Lockhart vs Q (TV Title Match)