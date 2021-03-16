wrestling / News
Various News: First-Ever ROH Pure Wrestling Gauntlet Set for March 27, WrestleCon Transportation Update
– For this week’s Eck’s Files, Kevin Eck announced that the first-ever Pure Wrestling Gauntlet in Ring of Honor (ROH) Wrestling history will take place on March 27. Competitors will be announced at a later date.
– WrestleCon announced that attendees who are saying at WrestleCon’s hotel for this year’s convention will have an option for roundtrip transportation for WrestleMania 37. Additionally, there is a discounted hotel rate for fans who are attending WrestleMania 37 as well in Tampa, Florida that week. You can view the announcement below:
Our host hotel has a $139 special if you book 5 nights and $169/night if you book a shorter stay. Our group rate expires this Wednesday, so we encourage you to make your reservations now. Central location, Mania bus access, free street trolly to Ybor.https://t.co/nw6FO8msgN
— WrestleCon – Tampa 2021, Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Recalls Plans For Her To Turn on Rebel, Talks Developing As a Star On Live TV
- Another COVID Breakout Feared After Multiple Changes Made To This Week’s NXT, How WWE Thinks Outbreak Occurred
- Backstage Update On Where WWE Is Expected To Go After Leaving Tropicana Field
- New WWE Survey Asks Fans What They Enjoy About AEW Dynamite