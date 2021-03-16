Various News: First-Ever ROH Pure Wrestling Gauntlet Set for March 27, WrestleCon Transportation Update

– For this week’s Eck’s Files, Kevin Eck announced that the first-ever Pure Wrestling Gauntlet in Ring of Honor (ROH) Wrestling history will take place on March 27. Competitors will be announced at a later date.

– WrestleCon announced that attendees who are saying at WrestleCon’s hotel for this year’s convention will have an option for roundtrip transportation for WrestleMania 37. Additionally, there is a discounted hotel rate for fans who are attending WrestleMania 37 as well in Tampa, Florida that week. You can view the announcement below: