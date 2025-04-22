– WWE NXT Superstar Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley were in the crowd at last night’s WWE Raw. Dolin and Tatum Paxley team up against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez later tonight on NXT TV.

You never know who might show up on #RawAfterMania! pic.twitter.com/JoxXdr8ea9 — WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025

– Major League Wrestling announced that tickets for MLW Slaughterhouse tickets go ons ale on Friday, April 25. The event is scheduled for October 4 in Los Angeles:

MLW Returns to Los Angeles Oct 4; Tickets on sale April 25 Get tickets starting 10am PT Friday, April 25 at MLWLA.com and Eventbrite. Tickets on sale Friday, April 25 at MLWLA.com LOS ANGELES – After sending shockwaves with a record-setting sellout debut, Major League Wrestling is storming back to the greater Los Angeles area on Saturday, October 4 with its annual Halloween-themed event: MLW Slaughterhouse. Emanating live from Thunder Studios — located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810 — MLW Slaughterhouse promises a night of hellraising horrors and title fights, as Major League Wrestling unleashes its most sinister event of the year. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT at MLWLA.com, with prices starting at just $10. Fans are urged to set a reminder now to ensure they don’t miss out on the mayhem, violence, and championship showdowns—live in Long Beach. The monsters come out at night. Don’t miss MLW Slaughterhouse! For more info and to get your tickets:

👉 Visit MLWLA.com Set a remind to ensure you can secure your seat at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience MLW Slaughterhouse live in the greater Los Angeles area!

– TNA Wrestling announced that stars Frankie Kazarian and Ryan Nemeth will throw out ceremonial first pitches at the UC-Irvine home baseball game on Tuesday, April 22: