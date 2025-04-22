wrestling / News
Various News: Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley Attend WWE Raw, MLW Slaughterhouse Tickets Go On Sale This Week, TNA Stars Throwing Out First Pitches at NCAA Baseball Game
– WWE NXT Superstar Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley were in the crowd at last night’s WWE Raw. Dolin and Tatum Paxley team up against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez later tonight on NXT TV.
– Major League Wrestling announced that tickets for MLW Slaughterhouse tickets go ons ale on Friday, April 25. The event is scheduled for October 4 in Los Angeles:
Get tickets starting 10am PT Friday, April 25 at MLWLA.com and Eventbrite.
LOS ANGELES – After sending shockwaves with a record-setting sellout debut, Major League Wrestling is storming back to the greater Los Angeles area on Saturday, October 4 with its annual Halloween-themed event: MLW Slaughterhouse.
Emanating live from Thunder Studios — located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810 — MLW Slaughterhouse promises a night of hellraising horrors and title fights, as Major League Wrestling unleashes its most sinister event of the year.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT at MLWLA.com, with prices starting at just $10.
Fans are urged to set a reminder now to ensure they don’t miss out on the mayhem, violence, and championship showdowns—live in Long Beach.
The monsters come out at night. Don’t miss MLW Slaughterhouse!
– TNA Wrestling announced that stars Frankie Kazarian and Ryan Nemeth will throw out ceremonial first pitches at the UC-Irvine home baseball game on Tuesday, April 22:
TNA Wrestling Stars Will Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitches Before Major NCAA College Baseball Game
TNA Wrestling Stars Frankie Kazarian and Ryan Nemeth will throw out Ceremonial First Pitches before the UC-Irvine home baseball game Tuesday, April 22, against rival UCLA at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark. They also will participate in promotions during the game.
The 28-9 Anteaters are ranked No. 12 in the latest Top 25 rankings by the NCAA and are riding a three-game winning streak after sweeping their three-game series from Big West Conference rival Hawaii. The 29-10 Bruins are ranked No. 15.
The game starts at 6pm Pacific Time.
FRANKIE KAZARIAN
Frankie Kazarian has been wrestling professionally since 1998 and made his TNA debut in 2003. He is a 6-time X-Division Champion and 3-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, among other accolades. At Bound for Glory in October 2024, Kazarian won the 20-person Intergender Call Your Shot Gauntlet, earning a championship match of his choice over the next year – he will get that chance on Sunday, April 27, at the Rebellion pay-per-view at the Galen Center on the campus of USC. Frankie is married to Traci Brooks, a member of the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.
RYAN NEMETH
Ryan Nemeth is the younger brother of Nic Nemeth, and proud to let everyone know. Ryan has been wrestling professionally since 2010 and set for one of the biggest matches of his career on Sunday, April 27, when Ryan and Nic team up to challenge The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy) for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. Ryan also is an accomplished writer, actor and comedian.
TNA Wrestling brings its high-energy, action-packed form of pro wrestling to California for the first time in two years. The in-ring excitement features three live events in two cities and multiple championship matches. The action:
Rebellion PPV
Sunday, April 27, at the Galen Center on the campus of USC in Los Angeles. Doors open at 5pm; pre-show starts at 6pm, PPV goes live at 7pm (all local time).
The Galen Center is located at:
3400 S. Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90089
TNA Wrestling Presents LIVE iMPACT! & TV Tapings
Thursday & Friday, May 1-2 at the Bren Events Center on the campus of UC-Irvine in Irvine. Doors open at: 5:30pm; show starts at 6:30pm local time
The Bren Events Center is located at:
100 Mesa Road
Irvine, CA 92697
