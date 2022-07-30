Various News: Highlight Reel of The Roast of Ric Flair, UWN Weekend TV Lineup

– A highlight reel from last night’s Roast of Ric Flair show from Starrcast V is now available. The event streamed live on FITE TV and is also available for replays. You can check out the highlight reel, courtesy of PWInsider, below:

– Here is the announced lineup for this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV:

* The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco) vs. Zicky Dice & a mystery partner

* Cezar Bononi vs. Bateman

* Jack Banning vs. Big Hoss

* Beef Candy vs. Michael Hopkins & Miggy Rose

* Lord Crewe vs. Dustin Daniels

* Invictus Khash and Prince Nana’s Grappling Challenge