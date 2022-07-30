wrestling / News
Various News: Highlight Reel of The Roast of Ric Flair, UWN Weekend TV Lineup
July 30, 2022 | Posted by
– A highlight reel from last night’s Roast of Ric Flair show from Starrcast V is now available. The event streamed live on FITE TV and is also available for replays. You can check out the highlight reel, courtesy of PWInsider, below:
– Here is the announced lineup for this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV:
* The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco) vs. Zicky Dice & a mystery partner
* Cezar Bononi vs. Bateman
* Jack Banning vs. Big Hoss
* Beef Candy vs. Michael Hopkins & Miggy Rose
* Lord Crewe vs. Dustin Daniels
* Invictus Khash and Prince Nana’s Grappling Challenge
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Blamed Failure of Maximum Male Models Segment On Max Dupri
- Details On Possible Future Of WWE NXT With Triple H In Charge of Creative
- Eric Bischoff On Kevin Dunn’s Future With WWE After Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Why He Thinks Dunn Will Leave
- WWE Reportedly Hoping to Mend Things With Sasha Banks & Naomi