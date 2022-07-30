wrestling / News

Various News: Highlight Reel of The Roast of Ric Flair, UWN Weekend TV Lineup

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Roast of Ric Flair - Starrcast V Image Credit: Starrcast

– A highlight reel from last night’s Roast of Ric Flair show from Starrcast V is now available. The event streamed live on FITE TV and is also available for replays. You can check out the highlight reel, courtesy of PWInsider, below:

– Here is the announced lineup for this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV:

* The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco) vs. Zicky Dice & a mystery partner
* Cezar Bononi vs. Bateman
* Jack Banning vs. Big Hoss
* Beef Candy vs. Michael Hopkins & Miggy Rose
* Lord Crewe vs. Dustin Daniels
* Invictus Khash and Prince Nana’s Grappling Challenge

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ric Flair, Starrcast V, UWN, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading