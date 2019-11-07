Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Latest Hidden Gem on WWE Network, Talent Confirmed For NJPW Lion’s Break Project 2

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the go-home show for Full Gear this Saturday.

– Today’s WWE Network Hidden Gem is a Georgia Championship Wrestling show from November 6, 1983. It features the following matches:

Georgia Championship Wrestling 11/06/1983 – At The Omni after The Last Battle of Atlanta [Duration: 01:33:33]

Tommy Rich battles Ted DiBiase, Buzz Sawyer clashes with Abdullah the Butcher, and more as GCW returns to the site of The Last Battle of Atlanta at the Omni Coliseum.

The following matches are confirmed to be a part of the presentation

*Chief Joe Lightfoot vs Brad Armstrong

*National Television Championship: Jake “The Snake” Roberts (w/ Paul Ellering) vs Ron Garvin ©

*The Great Kabuki (w/ Gary Hart) vs Jimmy Valiant

*Abdullah the Butcher (w/ Gary Hart) vs Buzz Sawyer

*National Tag Team Championship: Dusty Rhodes and Brett Sawyer vs The Road Warriors © (w/ Paul Ellering)

*Ted Dibiase vs Tommy Rich

One match is missing that was on the original show, which is Pat Rose vs. Les Thornton.

– El Phantasmo, Aaron Solow, Ren Narita, Misterioso, Barrett Brown, Logan and Sterling Riegel have all been confirmed for NJPW Lion’s Break Project 2. The event happens at CharaExpo 2019 on December 7 and 8.