Various News: Former Hit Row Members Deny Rumors of Heat Between Them, MLW Azteca Cold Open Video

– Former WWE Superstars and Hit Row members AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) and Shane Strickland (aka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) have taken to Twitter to deny there were was some sort of heat between them. There was speculation on heat between the two after the two wrestlers had apparently stopped following one another on Twitter.

After the report surfaced at WrestleTalk.com, Francis denied there was any heat between them, noting they were planning on shooting a music video together next week. He wrote on Twitter, “Absolutely false. We shooting a music video next week.”

Strickland also responded to the story regarding speculation of heat with his former Hit Row stablemate, writing, “Yeah there is, I hate him for beating me in Madden….”

– MLW has released the cold open for MLW Azteca, which debuts tomorrow at 8:00 pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE TV. The show will debut nationwide on beIN Sports later this Saturday: