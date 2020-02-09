wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestling Backstage Video, PCW Ultra Mutiny Episode 30
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released their latest video, looking at backstage scenes from this week’s episode. The video is described as follows:
Rob Van Dam attacks Joey Ryan, Taya fails to recruit backup and much more in these EXCLUSIVE scenes from backstage at IMPACT Wrestling!
– PCW’s latest episode of Ultra Mutiny is online, and you can see it below:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Jackson Answers Fan Questions on Instagram: Thoughts on Returning to NJPW, Wrestling While Being EVP of AEW, the Tag Team He’s Always Wanted to Face
- Jerry Lawler Says He Hated Going From a Wrestler to Commentator, How Vince McMahon Made Him Accept The Change
- Booker T on Sharmell’s Importance to the King Booker Gimmick, Vince McMahon Hiring Sharmell to Keep Him From Leaving
- Jim Ross on Working with Jim Cornette on Commentary, Cornette’s Outspoken Views and Similarity to Paul Heyman