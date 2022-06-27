wrestling
Various News: Indi Hartwell and Samuel Shaw Reunite, John Silver Gives Lyrics To the Jurassic Park Theme, Ronda Rousey Plays Horizon: Zero Dawn
June 27, 2022
– Indi Hartwell and Samuel Shaw have reunited after the latter was released from WWE earlier this year. Shaw was in NXT as Dexter Lumis, who was married to Hartwell in storyline.
#InDex 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/l1BJvt3lEX
— Hatchet (@SshawOfficial) June 26, 2022
– In a post on Twitter, John Silver decided to give the theme song to Jurassic Park some lyrics.
Did you ever wish the Jurassic park theme song had lyrics?? Well here you go pic.twitter.com/NWbRXfSaEF
— John Silver (@SilverNumber1) June 27, 2022
– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video in which she plays Horizon: Zero Dawn.
