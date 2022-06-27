wrestling

Various News: Indi Hartwell and Samuel Shaw Reunite, John Silver Gives Lyrics To the Jurassic Park Theme, Ronda Rousey Plays Horizon: Zero Dawn

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Indi Hartwell Dexter Lumis WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Indi Hartwell and Samuel Shaw have reunited after the latter was released from WWE earlier this year. Shaw was in NXT as Dexter Lumis, who was married to Hartwell in storyline.

– In a post on Twitter, John Silver decided to give the theme song to Jurassic Park some lyrics.

– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video in which she plays Horizon: Zero Dawn.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Indi Hartwell, John Silver, Ronda Rousey, Samuel Shaw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading