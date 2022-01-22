Various News: Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Preview, Weekend ROH TV Preview, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup

– GCW and Orange Crush will present The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2022 tonight. The event will be held at The Cutting Room in New York City and will be streamed live and free on GCW’s YouTube channel and FITE TV. Here’s the lineup of inductees for tonight’s inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony:

* Jerry Lynn, inducted by Sean Waltman

* Dave Prazak, inducted by CM Punk

* Homicide, inducted by Chris Dickinson

* Ruckus, inducted by Sonjay Dutt

* Tracy Smothers, inducted by TBA

* LuFisto, inducted by Lenny Leonard

– This weekend’s episode of ROH TV will feature The Briscoes vs. The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) for the ROH World tag team titles at Final Battle: End of an Era. The match was voted ROH Match of the Year for 2021.

– As noted, here’s a reminder on the lineup for tonight’s edition of NJPW Strong on New Japan World and FITE TV:

* Taylor Rust, Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor, Black Tiger & Jorel Nelson

* Juice Robinson vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Lucas Riley vs. Royce Isaacs