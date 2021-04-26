Various News: Jim Ross Gets Second COVID Vaccine Shot, Trailer For WWE Untold: Dudes With Attitudes, Free WWE Triple Threat Match From 2010

– Jim Ross revealed on Twitter that he has received his second COVID-19 vaccine shot, which should mean that he is fully protected from the virus now.

– WWE has released a trailer for the next WWE Untold, which looks at the Dudes with Attitudes, the tag team of Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash from the mid-90s WWF. It debuts on Peacock on Sunday.

The trailer for #WWEUntold: Two Dudes with Attitudes is here! Check it out ⬇️, then catch the world premiere this Sunday, streaming on @peacockTV. @ShawnMichaels @RealKevinNash pic.twitter.com/CJ2Nfgo1Gl — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 26, 2021

– WWE has also released a free match from April 26, 2010, a triple threat featuring Randy Orton vs. Batista vs. Sheamus.