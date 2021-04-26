wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Ross Gets Second COVID Vaccine Shot, Trailer For WWE Untold: Dudes With Attitudes, Free WWE Triple Threat Match From 2010

April 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jim Ross - Under the Black Hat, 411 Exclusive Interview

Jim Ross revealed on Twitter that he has received his second COVID-19 vaccine shot, which should mean that he is fully protected from the virus now.

– WWE has released a trailer for the next WWE Untold, which looks at the Dudes with Attitudes, the tag team of Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash from the mid-90s WWF. It debuts on Peacock on Sunday.

– WWE has also released a free match from April 26, 2010, a triple threat featuring Randy Orton vs. Batista vs. Sheamus.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jim Ross, WWE Untold, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading