Various News: John Cena Reveals New Argylle Poster, Latest Edition Of This Show Rules, Booker T Plays WikiFact or WikiFiction

– In a post to Twitter, John Cena revealed a poster for the upcoming spy movie Argylle, which he will star in along with a who’s who of Hollywood actors. The film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, will also star Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O’Hara, Sam Rockwell and Dua Lipa. It will be released sometime in 2022.

– In the latest clip from the Booker T Hall of Fame podcast, the five-time WCW champion plays WikiFact or WikiFiction.

– The latest edition of Ever-Rise’s Youtube series ‘The Show Rules’, featuring Steve Maclin, is now online.