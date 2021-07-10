wrestling / News
Various News: John Cena Reveals New Argylle Poster, Latest Edition Of This Show Rules, Booker T Plays WikiFact or WikiFiction
July 10, 2021 | Posted by
– In a post to Twitter, John Cena revealed a poster for the upcoming spy movie Argylle, which he will star in along with a who’s who of Hollywood actors. The film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, will also star Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O’Hara, Sam Rockwell and Dua Lipa. It will be released sometime in 2022.
#ARGYLLE 2022 pic.twitter.com/rttMXdEkjI
— John Cena (@JohnCena) July 9, 2021
– In the latest clip from the Booker T Hall of Fame podcast, the five-time WCW champion plays WikiFact or WikiFiction.
– The latest edition of Ever-Rise’s Youtube series ‘The Show Rules’, featuring Steve Maclin, is now online.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman No Longer A Part of WWE Talking Smack, Change Said To Be Permanent
- WWE Summerslam Main Event & Roman Reigns’ Opponent Said To Be Locked In
- WWE Smackdown Next Week Nearly Sold Out, Update on Summerslam & Money in the Bank Ticket Sales
- Jeff Jarrett On Laying Down For Hulk Hogan At Bash At The Beach 2000, Backstage Drama Surrounding Finish Of The Match