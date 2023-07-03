Various News: Judgment Day Recreate Abbey Road Album Cover, Indie Talent Competing In Hot Dog-Eating Contest

– The Judgment Day recreated the Beatles’ famous Abbey Road album cover in a new video from WWE. The company released the video of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damien Priest enacting the cover of the iconic album, as you can see below:

– Independent wrestler Ronnie Hardman (aka Megabyte Ronnie), who has worked matches for AEW, Wrestling Open, Black Label Pro and more, is competing in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest in Brooklyn on July 4th. The contest will air live on ESPN Networks, as you can see in the below announcement:

