Various News: Jushin Liger Set for The Gathering VI, Mina Shirakawa & More Added to WrestleCon Newark
– TMart Promotions announced that wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Liger will be appearing at The Gathering VI. Liger will be appearing on Friday, August 1 only at the Highspots booth (via PWInsider).
– AEW wrestlers Mina Shirakawa and Deonna Purrazzo are the latest guests announced for WrestleCon Newark later this summer. Also, former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya has also been added:
The Jersey girl is returning home! Appearing both days at Wrestlecon Newark, meet AEW Superstar "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo. Preorder information is available here:
