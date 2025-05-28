wrestling / News

Various News: Jushin Liger Set for The Gathering VI, Mina Shirakawa & More Added to WrestleCon Newark

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jushin Thunder Liger WrestleCon 2022 Image Credit: WrestleCon

– TMart Promotions announced that wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Liger will be appearing at The Gathering VI. Liger will be appearing on Friday, August 1 only at the Highspots booth (via PWInsider).

– AEW wrestlers Mina Shirakawa and Deonna Purrazzo are the latest guests announced for WrestleCon Newark later this summer. Also, former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya has also been added:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jushin Liger, Saraya, The Gathering VI, WrestleCon, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading