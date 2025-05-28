– TMart Promotions announced that wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Liger will be appearing at The Gathering VI. Liger will be appearing on Friday, August 1 only at the Highspots booth (via PWInsider).

– AEW wrestlers Mina Shirakawa and Deonna Purrazzo are the latest guests announced for WrestleCon Newark later this summer. Also, former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya has also been added:

Its Mina!!!! She's a Saturday exclusive guest, get your preorders now at https://t.co/qqf0ZBXLVF pic.twitter.com/hDAbw6gqYS — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) May 28, 2025

The Jersey girl is returning home! Appearing both days at Wrestlecon Newark, meet AEW Superstar "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo. Preorder information is available here:

https://t.co/qqf0ZBXLVF pic.twitter.com/EyMGZixYhL — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) May 28, 2025